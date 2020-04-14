Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,526 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Hawkins worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hawkins by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

