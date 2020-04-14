Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 250,325 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $374,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $581.28 million, a PE ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.82.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

