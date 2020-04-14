Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 62,492 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $584.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBAI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

