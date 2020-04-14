Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Liberty Global by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 175,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

