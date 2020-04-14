Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.59 Million Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $556.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.