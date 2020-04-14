Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 212,227 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of AMC Entertainment worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

