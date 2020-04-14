Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Parsons by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Parsons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

NYSE PSN opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. Parsons Corp has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CEO Charles L. Harrington acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $142,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at $902,826.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 8,900 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $251,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,101. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

