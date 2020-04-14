Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

