Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 1,924 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PPL by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PPL by 3,562.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after buying an additional 2,501,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

