Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $216.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.26.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

