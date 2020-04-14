Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

