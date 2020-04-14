Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,779,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

