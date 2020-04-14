Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.1% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 45.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 745.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.11.

NYSE BA opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

