Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,296,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $60.46.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

