Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $203.03 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.