Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.