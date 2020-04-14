Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

