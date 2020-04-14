Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Cut by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 215,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169,278 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.