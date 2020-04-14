Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after buying an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

