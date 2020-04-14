VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Cut by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,808,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,228,000 after buying an additional 3,812,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,238,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,225,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 660,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

