Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 204,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 192,688 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,908,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144,418 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

