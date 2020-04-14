Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

