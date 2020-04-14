Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIM opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

