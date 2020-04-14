Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $284,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 285,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $8,616,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 156,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

