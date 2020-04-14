Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $160.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.82.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

