Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

