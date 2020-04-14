Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 782,785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 85,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 83,934 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSMX opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

