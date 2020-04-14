Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYNE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

