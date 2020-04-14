AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Brightcove Inc has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Brightcove’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $157,192.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

