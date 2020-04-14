AQR Capital Management LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SharpSpring worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $167,006.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,945.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,812 shares of company stock valued at $527,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

SHSP opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. SharpSpring Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. As a group, analysts expect that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

