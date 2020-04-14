AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after buying an additional 128,588 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 410,895 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 413,420 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,908,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.99.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,526 Shares of Hawkins, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,526 Shares of Hawkins, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 250,325 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 250,325 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 62,492 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 62,492 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Liberty Global PLC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Liberty Global PLC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.59 Million Position in Denny’s Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.59 Million Position in Denny’s Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report