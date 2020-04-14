AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after buying an additional 128,588 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 410,895 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 413,420 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,908,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.99.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

