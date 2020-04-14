10,960 Shares in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

SONO stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Sonos Inc has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.