AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,661 Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Conn’s Inc has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

CONN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

