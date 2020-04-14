AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,392 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

