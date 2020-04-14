AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 185,053 Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 185,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SandRidge Energy worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 279,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 287,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,761 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SD opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 168.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $59.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

