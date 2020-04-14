62,760 Shares in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 62,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GNC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in GNC by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNC opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. GNC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $470.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.40 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

GNC Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GNC (NYSE:GNC)

