62,760 Shares in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 62,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GNC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in GNC by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNC opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. GNC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $470.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.40 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

GNC Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

