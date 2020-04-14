Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,075 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

