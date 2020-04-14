AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,662 Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,941 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,557 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 461,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,584,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 200,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,879,480.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,635 shares of company stock worth $2,588,969. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.