AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in MarineMax by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MarineMax by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MarineMax by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $26.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

