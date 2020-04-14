AQR Capital Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,485 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

