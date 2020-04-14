AQR Capital Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,485 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,526 Shares of Hawkins, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,526 Shares of Hawkins, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 250,325 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 250,325 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 62,492 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 62,492 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Liberty Global PLC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Liberty Global PLC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.59 Million Position in Denny’s Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.59 Million Position in Denny’s Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report