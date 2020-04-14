47,708 Shares in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 271,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 169,145 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 218,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 71,379 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.