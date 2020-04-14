UBS Group AG Acquires 48,860 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 202,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TRST opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $565.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

