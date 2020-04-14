AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Calithera Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,856,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,458,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 493,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of CALA opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $404.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

