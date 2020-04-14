Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,334 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

