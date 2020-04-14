Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $19,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.