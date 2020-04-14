Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,739,000 after purchasing an additional 513,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,202,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,517,000 after purchasing an additional 464,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.85.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

