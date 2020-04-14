Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OPNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

