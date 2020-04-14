Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $122.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

