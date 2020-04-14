UBS Group AG Has $1.53 Million Position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 317.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Avantor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

