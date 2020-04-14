UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of Jernigan Capital worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shoals Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,452,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 88,385 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

JCAP stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $316.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

JCAP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero sold 10,576 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $116,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $57,485 and sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

